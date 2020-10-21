Jerald Chaffin, 92

BURWELL — Jerald Donald Chaffin, 92, of Burwell, died Oct. 9, 2019, at Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.

Jerald’s wishes were to be cremated. A graveside memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell. Pastor Dennis Davenport will officiate.

Jerald was born on Sept. 11, 1927, to Orrin and Edith (Dickerson) Chaffin in Gables in Garfield County.

He married Rita Anderson on March 18, 1961, in Bellville, Kan. They were married for 50 years.

Jerald is survived by two of his sons, Jerry of Grantsville, Utah, and Donald of Lincoln; one grandson; and one great-granddaughter; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

His wife, Rita, preceded him in death on July 20, 2011. He was also proceeded in death by one son, Russ; his parents; and all of his siblings, including his twin brother, Gerald.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Burwell Veterans Park.

Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell is in charge of arrangements.