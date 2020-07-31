GREELEY — Jerome Raymond Warner, 83, of Greeley passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Greeley Care Home.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Greeley. A reception is tentatively being planned at the Greeley Legion.
Jerome was born June 1, 1937, in Greeley to Raymond Warner and Winifred Hartman. Jerry was a 1956 graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic School. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force and worked in various capacities, the latest in Omaha.
Surviving family includes sisters, Patricia Swanson of Greeley and Catherine Bradigan of New Hampshire; brothers, Dave of St. Paul, Joseph of Lincoln, and Rev. James of Texas; 19 nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Marilyn; sister-in-law, Pamela; and brother-in-law, Jack Swanson.
Memorials are suggested to the Greeley Care Home or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Greeley. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.