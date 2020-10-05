Jerome Weiss, 92

Jerome A. Weiss, 92, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at CHI-Health St. Francis.
Celebration of Life services will be held Monday, Oct. 12 at 1:30 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Home. Visitation will be held the hour prior to the service. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Aurora Cemetery. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed; face masks will be required.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorials are designated to the American Heart Association.
Jerome was born June 9, 1928, at Boelus, son of Fred and Esther (Kruse) Weiss.
He grew up on the family farm near Boelus, where he graduated from high school. Jerome soon moved to Grand Island and was employed as a lineman for Southern Power for over 30 years.
He was united in marriage to Helen Kettleborough on Aug. 4, 1962, they were married for 26 years before her death in January 1989. He married Lolita Reher on April 14, 1990, this marriage blessed Jerome with three stepsons, Dan, Bob and Bill Reher.
Jerome loved being outdoors, he was an avid hunter in his early years. He loved to fish and camp at many of the local lakes. Following his retirement, Lolita and Jerome began wintering in Arizona, where he was a member of the hiking club. Jerome kept busy gardening and caring for his yard during the spring and summer.
He is survived by his wife, Lolita, of Grand Island; children, Connie (Mike) Harden of Omaha; Dan (Marge) Kettleborough of Hordville, Greg Kohtz of Britton, S.D. Dan (Diane) Reher of Grand Island, and Bob Reher of McCook; sisters, Beverly Arnold of Shelton, and Marilyn Gabriel of Gig Harbor, Wash.; seven grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Jerome is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Helen; stepson, Bill Reher; siblings, Gene Weiss, Wayne Weiss, Vernelle Tomich and Betty Lee Compton.
Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
