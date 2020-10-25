‘Jerry’ Carnes, 85

LINCOLN — Gerald “Jerry” G. Carnes, 85, of Lincoln passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Southwood Lutheran Church, 4301 Wilderness Hills Blvd., in Lincoln. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in Bruning Public Cemetery in Bruning.

Public visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Roper & Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive, in Lincoln. Livestreaming of the funeral service and “Hugs from Home” condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

He was born Oct. 3, 1935, to Harry and Clara (Rogge) Carnes in Palmer, Kan.

Survivors include a son, Perry (Elizabeth Ashley-Carnes) Carnes of Omaha; a daughter, Carmen (Richard) Jirovec of Lincoln; brothers, Ronald (Pat) Carnes of Wayne and Ken (Dorothy) Carnes of Surprise, Ariz.; a sister-in-law, Joyce Levander of Central City; grandchildren, Jacob Jirovec of Lincoln and Alec and Addison Carnes of Omaha; nine nieces and nephews and their families.

Preceded in death by his wife, Janet (Levander) Carnes; parents; brother-in-law, Richard Levander; and his mother- and father-in-law, Donna and Harvey Levander.

Memorials may be directed toward Southwood Lutheran Church or the Peru State College Foundation, P.O. Box 10, Peru, NE, 68421 or at pscgiving.org attn: Carnes Memorial.