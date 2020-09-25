Jerry Loney, 81, of Grand Island passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at Azria Health, with his loving family at his side.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Gollaher Chapel. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Please honor Jerry’s request to wear casual clothes. Jerry was not a fan of wearing a tie.

Jerry was born Jan. 28, 1939, in Niobrara, the son of Earl and Martha (Walton) Loney. He graduated from Plainview High School, with the Class of 1957. He always enjoyed his classmates. Jerry attended Wayne State Teacher’s College and Hastings College. He enjoyed sports and Husker football.

Jerry was united in marriage to Janet C. Faith on May 31, 1959, in Creighton, after which they lived in Hastings, where he became a bricklayer. Jerry was employed over the years by Carmichael Construction Co., Loney Masonry and Hastings Masonry.

Jerry and Janet were owners of the Grand Motel in Hastings for 32 years; the Camelot Motor Inn in Winfield, Kan.; and lastly the Island Inn in Grand Island for 16 years. In 2014, Jerry finally decided to retire at the age of 75, after suffering a stroke.