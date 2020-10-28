FARWELL — Gerald L. “Jerry” Rathman, 85, of Farwell, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Farwell. The Revs. Rayappa Konka, Richard Piontkowski and Harlan Waskowiak will concelebrate the Mass. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery near Farwell, with graveside military honors by the U.S. Army National Guard and Carl Mogensen American Legion Post 119 of St. Paul.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, with a 7 p.m. rosary.

Social distancing and face masks are required at the visitation, rosary and Mass. The family will not be present during the visitation to greet the public. The service will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Gerald was born Oct. 29, 1934, at Belgrade, the son of Louis and Vivian E. (Ellison) Rathman. He began his education at Belgrade and later moved with his family to a farm south of Alda. He then attended rural schools in the Alda area and graduated from Alda High School in 1953.