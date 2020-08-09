James “Jim” Ward Enck, 81, of Grand Island passed away Aug. 2, 2020.
There was a private immediate burial at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will be hosting a celebration of life from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at the United Veterans Club.
Jim was born Oct. 21, 1938, in Grand Island, the son of Ward and Bonita (Corl) Enck. He attended Grand Island Public Schools.
On May 8, 1957, he was united in marriage to Ursula Tibbs and the couple made their home in Grand Island. He was employed by several trucking companies, the longest time being with Nash Finch. Jim was involved in Grand Island youth baseball as a coach for a number of years. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, challenging his grandchildren in video games, and helping people in need.
Those who cherish Jim’s memory include his children, Jamie Enck, Mark Enck (Brian Narber), Peggy Enck, Duane Enck, Mike Enck and Jennifer (Joshua) Olbricht; brother, Kenny Enck; and sister, Linda Adamson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ursula, in 1982; his parents; sons, Scott Enck and Greg Enck; and brothers Ron Enck and Don Enck.
