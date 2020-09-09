LOUP CITY — James A. “Jim” Gembala, 91, of Loup City. died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City, where he had resided for the last eight years.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City. Military honors will be provided by the Loup City American Legion Post 48. Masks or face coverings are recommended, along with all CDC social distancing guidelines.
Memorials are suggested to Loup City American Legion Post 48 or donor’s choice. The graveside service will be live streamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for Jim’s family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Jim was born Dec. 21, 1928, in Sherman County to Joseph and Veronica (Silver) Gembala. He received his education at District 81 country school and graduated from Loup City High School in 1946. After high school he farmed with his parents until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951, serving as a machinist on the USS Bexar during the Korean War.
Upon discharge in 1955, Jim returned to farm north of Loup City, where he lived until his health declined and he went to live at Rose Lane. He was a member of the VFW and Loup City American Legion Post 48. A skilled mechanic and welder Jim could build or fix almost any machine.
He is survived by 21 nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Henry, Rose Kornmeyer, Ed, Joe Jr, Clara Krolikowski, Ray, Irene Klausen, Ernie and Eleanor Wilson, and six nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Rose Lane for the care and friendship they gave Jim.
