‘Jim’ Kasson, 83

ST. PAUL — James “Jim” A. Kasson, 83, of St. Paul passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Jim had been ill with cancer for several months.
A Celebration of Jim’s Life will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. The Rev. Tom Ryan will be presiding. A supper will follow at the Parish Center for all in attendance. Please follow recommended social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude’s (in memory of his daughter), Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Center or the Wolbach Fire Department.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Jim was born Jan. 2, 1937, in Ord to Charles and Hilda (Meese) Kasson. He was raised on the farm. Jim attended grade school at a rural school in Greeley County and went to high school in Ord, graduating in 1955. In school, he was active in football and FFA. He was united in marriage to Roberta “Jane” Fairbairn on Nov. 21, 1959, in St. Paul. They were blessed with five children, whom they raised on the farm north of St. Paul in Howard County. They had Carolyn for only 16 short months, but Jim cherished her memory for his entire life.
Jim always had a few minutes to visit and tell stories or lend a hand to anyone who needed him. They milked cows for many years, having a class A Dairy Farm. They farmed for many years and in later years had a cedar tree cutting business. He was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul, Feeders & Breeders, Howard County Fair Board, Knights of Columbus and the NHA (Nebraska Hereford Association); won the Commercial Cattleman of the Year Award in 2001 and the Flyers Club of St. Paul; and was the Director of Mid America — Grade A Dairy. He was a charter member of the Elks Club in Ord. In 2016, they moved into St. Paul to semi retire.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jane; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Russell and Sandra Kasson and Thomas Kasson of St. Paul; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kayleen and Gene Placke of St. Libory and Sharon and Bob Bean of Platte City, Mo.; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; a sister, Isi Meyer of Scotia; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles and Shirley Kasson of Dearborn, Mich., Henry D. and Ruby Kasson of Trenton, Ill., and John and Phyllis Kasson of St. Paul; a brother-in-law, Donald McClellan of Palmer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Hilda; a daughter, Carolyn; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Leslie and Alice Fairbairn; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bert Meyer, Arlene and Carl Henningsen, Marge and Mike Schmidt, and Delores McClellan.
