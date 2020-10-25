SPALDING — James H. “Jim” Kleffner Jr., 76, of Spalding passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, with the Revs. Antony Thekkekara and James Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Spalding.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church, with a rosary at 7. CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended at the visitation and funeral.

Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.