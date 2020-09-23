‘Jim’ Novacek, 70

CEDAR RAPIDS — James “Jim” J. Novacek, 70, of Cedar Rapids passed away following a brief illness on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, with the Rev. Jim Heithoff officiating. Social distancing and current COVID-19 DHM’s will be followed at the cemetery, and masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Levander Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
James Joseph Novacek, son of Joseph and Anastasia (Jarosz) Novacek, was born July 31, 1950, at Cedar Rapids. He attended grade school at St. Anthony’s Catholic School in Cedar Rapids through the eighth grade and graduated from Cedar Rapids High School in 1968.
Jim married Jodi (McIntyre) Douthit in April 1976. To this union, Jim had two sons, Shawn (Jodi’s son from a previous marriage), whom Jim adopted at the age of 5, and Tim, whom was born to this union in July 1978. The couple later divorced.
Jim’s life was cattle and farming. He dedicated his entire life to the farm and ranching. In what free time there was, Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and gambling trips with his family and friends. He also loved to play cards with the guys.
In 2013, after many years of single life, through mutual friends, Jim met the love of his life and best friend, Deb (Hanssen) Thuernagle. They were married June 26, 2020, in Grand Island. Deb and Jim had so many hopes and dreams of their future together. It just was not meant to be. But their seven years of courtship brought them both many, many great lasting memories and friendships.
Jim is survived by his wife, Deb, of Cedar Rapids; two sons, Shawn Novacek of Cedar Rapids and Tim (Ashly Cortez-Garcia) Novacek of Hastings; three stepdaughters, Tammie (Hector) Centeno of Omaha, Brandy Thuernagle of Norfolk and Jamie (Ken Mond) Thuernagle of Pensacola, Fla.; grandchildren, Jaycee Stupka and Bennett Novacek; stepgranddaughters, Taylor and Jaiden Centeno and McKenna Thuernagle; siblings, Marian (Earl) Epps of Myrtle Creek, Ore., Marge (Alan Kohles) Polenz of Bellevue, Bobbi Lanza of San Leandro, Calif., Ed (Joan) Novacek of Cedar Rapids, Mike (Joan) Novacek of Primrose and Patti (Chris) Bird of Bennington; along with many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and many, many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Anastasia Novacek; father-in-law, John Hanssen; and brothers-in-law, Jerry Lanza and Dick Polenz.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.