‘Jim’ Novacek, 70

CEDAR RAPIDS — James “Jim” J. Novacek, 70, of Cedar Rapids passed away following a brief illness on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, with the Rev. Jim Heithoff officiating. Social distancing and current COVID-19 DHM’s will be followed at the cemetery, and masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

James Joseph Novacek, son of Joseph and Anastasia (Jarosz) Novacek, was born July 31, 1950, at Cedar Rapids. He attended grade school at St. Anthony’s Catholic School in Cedar Rapids through the eighth grade and graduated from Cedar Rapids High School in 1968.

Jim married Jodi (McIntyre) Douthit in April 1976. To this union, Jim had two sons, Shawn (Jodi’s son from a previous marriage), whom Jim adopted at the age of 5, and Tim, whom was born to this union in July 1978. The couple later divorced.