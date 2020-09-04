 Skip to main content
‘Jim’ Sander, 69

DONIPHAN — James “Jim” Morris Sander, 69, of Doniphan died Aug. 6, 2020, at home.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Curran Funeral Chapel in Grand Island, with Pastor Dale Janzen officiating. CDC-recommended guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Private family inurnment will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Jim’s obituary. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Children’s Home. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

