PHILLIPS — Jimmie Nason, 75, of Phillips passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his home after battling his second bout of cancer.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Phillips Cemetery. The family invite you to the Phillips Memorial Hall from 3 to 5 p.m. following the service to celebrate Jimmie. All CDC guidelines will be followed. Masks are recommended. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date.

Jimmie Duane Nason, the son of James William and Helen (Godsey) Nason, was born at Longmont, Colo., on July 20, 1945, and passed away at Phillips, on Oct. 12, 2020, at the age of 75.

Jimmie grew up in the Boulder area and graduated from high school in 1963. He enlisted with the U.S. Navy and served with the Seabees in Vietnam from 1964 to 1966. Jimmie returned and worked in construction, managing a farm store, milking cows and building fences. Jimmie’s last job was working for the City of Grand Island for 14 years as a truck driver.

On Sept. 20, 2014, Jimmie married Judith Elaine Weddell at Phillips.

He was a member of the VFW. Jimmie enjoyed canning and creating new recipes.