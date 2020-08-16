AURORA — Jimmy Leth, 70, of Aurora, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Westfield Quality Care.
A Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Aurora. Mass will be livestreamed on St. Mary’s, Aurora and St. Joseph’s, Giltner Facebook page for those who are unable to attend in person. The Rev. Loras Grell will officiate. Current CDC guidelines will be followed and masks are recommended.
Interment was in the Aurora Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or the Hamilton County Senior Center. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Jimmy “Jim” Ray Leth, son of Amos and Shirley (Doremus) Ward, was born in Austin, Texas, on Dec. 5, 1949, and passed away April 11, 2020, at the age of 70.
Jim moved around as a child due to his father’s military service, living in Texas, Puerto Rico and Arizona, before the family settled in Nebraska. He attended Cairo Public Schools, graduated from Centura High School in 1968, and Hastings Tech for auto mechanics.
Jim was married to Patricia Kalinowski on Aug. 29, 1970, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ravenna. Jim started with Bonnavilla Homes in 1970 and “worked his way up” to production manager, leaving after 28 years of service. Jim then worked for Nelson Land Development and the city of Aurora, where he retired from in 2010.
Jim was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed golfing, camping and cruising. Jim loved Husker football, NASCAR and spending time with family, especially their grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Amos Ward, Shirley and Alvin Volquardsen, and Marvin Leth.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Pat of Aurora; two children, Kimberly (Roger) Ladd and Michael (Kristi) Leth; two grandsons, Jackson and Bo Leth (the “Whipper Snappers”); a step-grandson, Jared Ladd; brother, Ricky (Jan) Leth; three sisters, Rhonda (Tim) Goodman, Mary Ostermeyer and Jan (Matt) Johnson; three stepbrothers, Randy, Darrell and Jerry Volquardsen; two brothers-in-law, Ron (Karry) Kalinowski and John (Tina) Kalinowski; a sister-in-law, Judy (Jim) Rine; stepmother, Karen Ward and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.