Jimmy Swartz, 85

Jimmy Green Swartz, 85, of Grand Island, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island, with the Rev. Joseph Thambi officiating.

Jimmy was born Oct. 8, 1935, at Unadilla to Walter and Mini (Meyers) Swartz. He grew up in Grand Island and was united in marriage to Lupe Pedrosa on Feb. 17, 1958. He enlisted in the Army and served during the Korean War.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.

He is survived by four sons, Chris (Chris) Swartz of Omaha, Benedict Swartz of Grand Island, Paul (Traci) Swartz of Augusta, Kan., and Manuel (Angie) Swartz of Grand Island; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his wife, Lupe (Pedrosa) Swartz; parents, Walter and Mini; two brothers, Cornelius and Louie Swartz; and four sisters, Ada Bumzy, Lucille Mason, Mable Mason and Helen Mason.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Cathedral or AceraCare Hospice.

