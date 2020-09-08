‘Jo’ Fassnacht, 97

AURORA — Etta “Jo” M. Fassnacht, 97, of Aurora passed away on Sept. 4, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Aurora.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Messiah Lutheran Church in Aurora. Rev. Karen Tjarks will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church.
Due to COVID-19, the current CDC guidelines will be followed and face masks are required. Inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery. Memorials may be to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Etta was born to Howard and Bessie Dunbar on June 3, 1923, in Loup County. She grew up in Taylor, where she graduated from high school in 1941.
She was united in marriage to William Schultz on Dec. 5, 1942, at Papillion. They were married for 42 years until William’s death on March 28, 1985.
She was then united in marriage to Harley Fassnacht on Aug. 12, 1988. They made their home in Aurora and were married for 32 years. “Jo” loved to travel as well as read and play bridge. She loved to walk with friends and spend time with her family and loved ones.
“Jo” was a long time member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Aurora and was very active in the Women’s Church group there as well as a faithful member of her church. She also belonged to book clubs, Aurora Women’s Club and a garden club.
“Jo” will be missed dearly by her husband, Harley; her son, Ronald of Tucson, Ariz.; their daughter, Jeri Price of Lincoln; her sister, Betty; seven grandchildren, John, James, Kim, Chris, Jenni, Jay and Ronda; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Harley’s children, Carolyn (Mike) Sullivan, Dan (Jamie) Fassnacht and Diane (Russ) Crouch; seven grandchildren Kristen, Eric, Chris, Emily, Julia, Stephanie and Megan; and five great-grandchildren and close friends to cherish her memory.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William; son, Kenneth; and three brothers, Harold, Melvin and Eldon.
