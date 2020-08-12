Joan C. Quinn, 87, of Grand Island, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society – Grand Island Village.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Donald Buhrman will celebrate the Mass. Entombment will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Visitation will one hour before time of the Mass at the church.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
More details will appear later.
