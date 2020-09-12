Joan Cox, 91

CHICAGO — Joan M. Cox, 91, of Chicago, formerly of the Mason City area, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at the Wesley Place in Chicago.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Mason City Park in Mason City, with the Rev. Dennis Davenport officiating. Please bring your lawn chair and a mask. Burial will be in the Mason City Cemetery.
Visitation was on Friday at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and state of Nebraska.
Joan is survived by son, Ron Cox, of Chicago,; granddaughter, Kris Cox, of Washington, D.C.; great-granddaughter, Quinn Lorenzetti; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orvin; two brothers, Bob Holm and Ken Holm; and a sister, Jan Cotner.
