Joan C. (Bockstahler) Quinn, 87, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society–Grand Island Village.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Donald Buhrman will celebrate the Mass. Entombment will be in The Westlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will one hour before time of the Mass at the church. All CDC guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing and face masks are required. The Mass will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice. Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
Joan was born Jan. 20, 1933, in Chicago, the daughter of Charles M. and Martina I. (Pelosini) Bockstahler. She grew up in Tinley Park, Ill., graduating from Tinley Park High School in 1950. In 1951, the family moved to Pomona, Calif., where Joan met her future husband.
She was united in marriage to Gerald M. Quinn on Nov. 25, 1954, in Claremont, Calif. Joan became a military wife and the couple lived in various places on the West and East coasts, and Alaska. In October 1973, the family moved to Oxford, where she began working at Becton-Dickinson in Holdrege. In 1975, they moved to Shelton, where she worked for Baldwin Filters in Kearney. In 1990, the couple moved to Grand Island, where she worked for Kleine Funeral Home for a number of years.
She was a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church and a past member of the Altrusa Club. She and Jerry were avid Husker football fans, being season ticket holders for 30 years, members of the Touchdown Club and supporters of Husker Alumni.
She loved watching sports on TV, reading and crossword puzzles, along with camping and spending time with family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Victoria “Vicky” and Dave Luke of Curtis; son and daughter-in-law, Michael “Mike” and Pam Quinn of Blair; eight grandchildren, Becky and Jason Stone, BJ and Aliesha Luke, Brittany Quinn, Zac Griffin, Tim Quinn, Lyndy Quinn, Daniel Quinn and Ezekiel Quinn; six great-grandchildren, Maddie and Sami Stone, and Amy, Cameron, Tenley and Ryker Luke; two brothers-in-law, Alonzo Quinn and friend, Eileen of Hastings and Dennis Quinn of North Platte.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry; parents; and granddaughter, Amy Luke.
