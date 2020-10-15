Jody Leslie, 61

Jody R. Leslie, 61, of Grand Island died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Jody Rae Leslie was born Feb. 14, 1959, at Mitchell, S.D., to Terry L. and Myrna L. (Weiland) Sinclair. She grew up and attended school in Chamberlain, S.D., graduating from Chamberlain High School in 1977.

Jody married Terry L. Leslie on July 30, 1988, at Grand Island. The couple made their home in Grand Island.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Leslie, of Grand Island; son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Joan Steckelberg, of Folsom, Calif.; daughters and spouses; Heather and Derrick Schreiner of Hastings, Danielle and Troy Tibbetts of Palmer, Shannon and Saul “JR” Andazola of Grand Island; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Shelly and Keith Grimm of Rapid City, S.D. and Dee Heiburger (Todd Tuschen) of Salem, S.D.

Jody was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Irene and William Sinclair; maternal grandparents, Gladys and Theodore Weiland; parents, Terry and Myrna Sinclair; stepfather, Vincent Arnburg; stepbrother, Randall Lamb; sister-in-law, Susan “Sue” Leslie; and great-granddaughter, Baylor Stelk.

