SPALDING — John Jacob Bauer, 78, of Spalding, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding. A rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m., prior to mass. A private inurnment will planned at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Spalding at a later date. In the interest of public health, current CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 and local DHMs will be followed and masks are recommended.
Memorials are suggested to Spalding Academy.
Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Bauer, son of Larry and Josephine Bauer, was born Oct. 23, 1942. in Spalding. Continuing a family tradition, John attended Spalding Academy and graduated with the class of 1960. After high school, John continued his education at Southeast Community College in Milford, receiving a degree in diesel technology, before serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
John was married to Marcene Gillham on Aug. 8, 1987, in Grand Island. Amidst the fields south of Spalding, John dedicated his life to farming corn, beans and hay. He enjoyed feeding cattle and was well known at the Norfolk Livestock Market for “topping” the fat cattle market.
John was an avid fan of old-time country music and, along with his band members throughout the years, spent many a Saturday night entertaining the crowds. He had a talent to play musical instruments including the guitar, dobro, mandolin and accordion.
John was a lifelong member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, and a Spalding Academy alumnus as are his four children.
John is survived by two brothers: Laurence and Jim; three sisters: Betty, Helen and Lucy; four children: Liane, Randy, Matthew and Amber; and eight grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Anne.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.