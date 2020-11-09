SPALDING — John Jacob Bauer, 78, of Spalding, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding. A rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m., prior to mass. A private inurnment will planned at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Spalding at a later date. In the interest of public health, current CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 and local DHMs will be followed and masks are recommended.

Memorials are suggested to Spalding Academy.

Levander Funeral Home of Spalding is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Bauer, son of Larry and Josephine Bauer, was born Oct. 23, 1942. in Spalding. Continuing a family tradition, John attended Spalding Academy and graduated with the class of 1960. After high school, John continued his education at Southeast Community College in Milford, receiving a degree in diesel technology, before serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.