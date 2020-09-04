 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Weston, 67

John Weston, 67

Only $5 for 5 months
John Weston

John R. Weston, 67, of Grand Island went to his heavenly home Aug. 31, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton. Mass of Christian burial will then be conducted at 10:30, with the Rev. Michael Zimmer officiating. Services will be livestreamed from stmaryssutton.org. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery at Sutton.

Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, with the family present from 4 to 6, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton or to St. Cecilia Catholic School in Hastings. Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts