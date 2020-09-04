John Weston, 67

John R. Weston, 67, of Grand Island went to his heavenly home Aug. 31, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton. Mass of Christian burial will then be conducted at 10:30, with the Rev. Michael Zimmer officiating. Services will be livestreamed from stmaryssutton.org. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery at Sutton.
Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, with the family present from 4 to 6, at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton or to St. Cecilia Catholic School in Hastings. Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
