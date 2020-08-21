John Wroblewski, 58

ST. PAUL — John A. Wroblewski, 58, of St. Paul, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Rev. Rayappa Konka and Deacon Neil Baquet will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a 6 p.m. rosary.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
All CDC guidelines will be followed regarding social distancing and face masks are required for both the visitation and Mass,
The Mass will also be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul Fire Department, Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Life Center or to the family’s choice.
John was the first baby born in 1962 in the Loup City Hospital on Jan. 4, to Albin J. and Alta H. (Mrkvicka) Wroblewski. He grew up on the family farm near Dannevirke. He attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Paplin, serving as an altar boy for many years.
He attended Elba Public Schools graduating in 1980, where he played football, basketball, wrestling and track. He played baseball in the summers in St. Paul and also boxed for the Loup City Junior Boxers.
After high school, he attended Hastings College, where he played football for the Broncos.
He worked for Ralph Spilinek at Spilinek Irrigation where his love for working on and selling pivots began. He worked in Arizona and Kansas before moving back to the area and settled in St. Paul. He started his irrigation business — St. Paul Irrigation in 1988. He worked on pivots until this summer, working on his last pivot for Bob Hirschman. He owned ProLube & Car Wash for 15 years and also worked for the Farwell Irrigation District the past two years as a ditch rider. John spent this last winter helping Marlin and Kelly Scott during calving season, which he truly enjoyed.
John was united in marriage to Liana M. Rose on Sept. 17, 1988, in St. Paul. The couple have four children, Tatum (Chad) Pitkin of Wayne, Taylor Wroblewski and friend, Christina Loredo of Grand Island, Tanner Wroblewski attending Wayne State College and Tommy Wroblewski at home; one granddaughter, Addie Rose Pitkin, and another grandchild due in December; John’s siblings, Leona (Bob) Leth of Cotesfield, Jim (Sharen) Wroblewski of Elkhorn, Cindy (the late Kenny) Wilson of Elba, Loren (Barb) Wroblewski of St. Paul, Rich (Kathy) Wroblewski of Kearney, Irvin (Patty Bartos) Wroblewski of Elba and Rhonda (Lou) Orr of Rochester, Minn; in-laws, Jim and Judy Rose, of St. Paul; Liana’s siblings, Lisa and Lee Faaborg of Grand Island, Lynn Rose of Grand Island, Bob and Elvina Rose of Grand Island, Lori and Dan Kennedy of Grand Island, John Rose of Grand Island, Kevin and Paula Rose of Waverly and Ryan and Laura Rose of St. Paul; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
John is a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and a past member of the St. Paul Fire Department. He enjoyed playing fast pitch softball and coached his kids’ softball and baseball teams for many years. He attended and helped with many school-related events and enjoyed being with his kids at Girl Scout and Boy Scout camp outings.
John loved watching his kids play sports, gardening, fishing, playing cards, polka dancing, horse shoes and tinkering in the garage. He was in several plays in high school and community plays in St. Paul of which he was most known for his Bartles and Jaymes commercials, with Roger VanPelt.
