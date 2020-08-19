ST. PAUL — John A. Wroblewski, 58, of St. Paul died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a 6 p.m. rosary.
Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.
More details will appear later.
