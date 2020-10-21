Johnnie Bruns, 85

Johnnie Wayne Bruns, 85, of Grand Island, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Service and celebration of Johnnie’s life will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. The service will be livestreamed on All Faiths Facebook Page. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be followed for both visitation and service.

Johnnie was born July 24, 1935, in Kearney, the son of Edwin and Myrtle (Josh) Bruns. Growing up, Johnnie moved around a lot, living in several places in central Nebraska. On May 30, 1958, he married Nancy Ann Harder. Three children were born to this marriage. Over the years the family made their home in Grand Island and Phillips, returning to Grand Island in later years.

Johnnie had been employed with Rainbow Bread Co. and Triad Products Co., and in later years worked with his son at Bruns Construction. Johnnie needed to be always doing something. Everything was worth trying to fix. He was a jack-of-all-trades and master of many. His family will have many memories of Johnnie, and several will include him feeding the squirrels.