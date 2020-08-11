ASHLAND — Jon P. Jones, 53, of Ashland passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Ashland due to complications from a previous stroke.
A memorial Mass for Jon Paul Jones will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island with the Rev. Martin Egging as celebrant. Inurnment will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.
Due to health concerns, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for faith-based services will be followed. The Jones family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Jon’s services based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community. Jon’s service will be livestreamed on the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Jon was born in Seoul, South Korea, on June 4, 1966. He was adopted at age 5 by parents Paul and Joy Jones of Holdrege, where he grew up and attended Holdrege High School. Jon moved to Lexington, Nebraska, to work in the meatpacking plant. He later relocated to Grand Island, where he was employed by JBS Meat Plant.
Jon was an avid camper and fisherman, making many of his own lures. He also enjoyed bowling and playing baseball.
Survivors include two sisters, Peggy (Mike) and Sue (George); seven nieces and nephews and their children.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Joy Jones.
A memorial has been established in Jon’s honor, and will be designated at a later date. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the funeral arrangements.