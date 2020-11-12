Joshua Armon, 34

HASTINGS — Joshua Alan Armon, 34, of Hastings entered eternal rest when he entered heaven Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings, with Pastor Daniel Bremer officiating. Burial with military rites by Nebraska National Guard Military Honor Guard will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. The service will be livestreamed on Peace Lutheran Church’s website. The link for that page is www.peacelutheranhastings.org.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, with family present, at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Joshua A. Armon Memorial Fund to be designated for his children’s education or Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings. For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral; your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you.
Josh was born on Dec. 16, 1985, in Grand Island to Rod and Julie (Mertens) Armon. He was baptized Jan. 5, 1986, and confirmed on April 16, 2000, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Doniphan. His confirmation verse is 1 John 1:9: “If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” Josh graduated from Doniphan-Trumbull High School in 2004 and attended Wayne State College in Wayne. He married Sara Perdew on July 30, 2011, in Hastings.
SFC Armon enlisted in the Nebraska Army National Guard in 2005. He served most of his military career with the 192nd Military Police Detachment. His current Unit of assignment was with the 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. SFC Armon deployed three times to Afghanistan (2007-08), Iraq (2010-11), and to Qatar (2015). He served in tough and stressful environments, determined to serve our nation, believing that his service would make the world better for his family and friends.
Josh served the Hastings community as a police officer for the Hastings Police Department for five years. He was an avid Husker football fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his friends and especially his family and children.
Josh is survived by his wife, Sara Armon, of Hastings; children, Jamison Armon of Hastings, Owen Armon of Hastings and Emma Armon of Hastings; parents, Julie and Rod Armon, of Westfield, Wis.; brothers, Matt Armon of Hastings, Aaron Armon of Lincoln and Nathaniel Armon of Grand Island; sister and spouse, Jessica and David Ernst (son, Jayden) of Green Bay, Wis.; grandmother, Claudette Armon, of Beaver Dam, Wis.; mother-in-law, Kathy Perdew, of Hastings; numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and many friends.
Josh was preceded by his uncle, Robbin Armon; grandfather, Robert Armon; grandparents, Don and Alice Mertens; and father-in-law, Rich Perdew.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
