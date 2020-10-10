Joyce Taylor, 71

Joyce Eileen Taylor, 71, was born Oct. 14, 1948, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Friend, the third child of Kenneth and Ruth ( Baller) Taylor, and died Oct. 8, 2020, in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Brandon Bachle will officiate. Burial will be in the Exeter Cemetery in Exeter.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.
She grew up in Exeter, attended Exeter Public School and graduated with the Class of 1966. She was a high school cheerleader for the Exeter Eagles and was a delegate for Girls State when she was a junior. She graduated Southeast Community College in the LPN program and worked in several nursing home and assisted living facilities.
In 1970, she married Michael Landholm and two children, Scott and Stacie, were born.
In 1976, they moved to Friend and built a new home, transferring for work to Grand Island in 1980. Joyce secured a position as instructor of first aid, CPR and first responder at Central Community College in Hastings, a job she dearly loved and taught for 18 years. Her last position was at Heritage Assisted Living, where she worked with her granddaughter, Taylor. Taylor and the other young workers called her “Grandma Joyce!”
She was blessed with five grandchildren, all of whom were special to her. Whether it be baseball, softball or football, if Bryce, Taylor or Ryan were playing, she’d be there! She enjoyed Bailey and Lindsay’s musical talents. Her quirky sense of humor endeared her to all who knew her. You could always count on her for a good joke or story!
Left to mourn are her two children, Scott Landholm and spouse Michele McNally, and their two daughters, Bailey and Lindsey of Lawrence, Kan.; Stacie and Rick Williams, Bryce, Taylor and Ryan of Grand Island; sister, Janet and husband, Ron Styskal of Friend; brothers, Jim and Connie Taylor of McCool and Jerry and Shirley Taylor of Hot Springs Village, Ark.; aunt, Vera Rauscher, of McCool; many first cousins and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Ruth (Baller) Taylor.
