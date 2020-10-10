Joyce Taylor, 71

Joyce Eileen Taylor, 71, was born Oct. 14, 1948, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Friend, the third child of Kenneth and Ruth ( Baller) Taylor, and died Oct. 8, 2020, in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Brandon Bachle will officiate. Burial will be in the Exeter Cemetery in Exeter.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.

She grew up in Exeter, attended Exeter Public School and graduated with the Class of 1966. She was a high school cheerleader for the Exeter Eagles and was a delegate for Girls State when she was a junior. She graduated Southeast Community College in the LPN program and worked in several nursing home and assisted living facilities.

In 1970, she married Michael Landholm and two children, Scott and Stacie, were born.