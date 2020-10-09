Joyce Taylor, 71, of Grand Island died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Apfel Funeral Home, with Brandon Bachle officiating. Private family burial will follow.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.