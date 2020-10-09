 Skip to main content
Joyce Taylor, 71

Joyce Taylor, 71, of Grand Island died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Apfel Funeral Home, with Brandon Bachle officiating. Private family burial will follow.

Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

