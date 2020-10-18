Judith “Judy” Hayward, 75, of Grand Island passed away Oct. 13, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service.

Judy was born April 15, 1945, to Clarence and Maria (Winters) Clingerman. She was raised and received her education in Grand Island.

She was united in marriage to Dean Hayward in 1990. The couple made their home in the Grand Island and Phillips areas. Judy was employed at JBS Swift and Co. until her retirement in 2007. She was previously a member at Blessed Sacrament. In her spare time, Judy enjoyed shopping for antiques, reading, crossword puzzles and gardening. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Dean; children, John (Patricia) Miller, and Jeff (Shana) Miller; stepchildren, Dean Jr., and Debra; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Bernie (Marge) Clingerman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; two sisters; and first husband, John.