Judy Camplin, 76

Judy A. Camplin, 76 of Grand Island, died unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

The family will be having a private celebration of life.

Judy was born Jan. 11, 1944, in Santa Monica, Calif., the daughter of Fredrick and Edna (Auld) Mahood. She graduated from Santa Monica High School and received her Bachelor of Arts in international relations from the University of Southern California.

On July 2, 1966, she was united in marriage to Dr. Doug Camplin. While her husband served in the U.S. Navy, they lived in Okinawa, Japan, where she taught high school English. Following the military, they moved to Grand Island in 1969.

Judy was proud of raising three wonderful sons and watching her grandchildren grow. She helped manage her husbands’ dental clinic as well as volunteering for many organizations and served as President for the Grand Island International Visitors Council. In 1989, they received the YMCA Family of the Year honor.

Judy’s passion in her spare time was writing and is a published writer for many children’s publications. She was an animal lover and had many different types of pets, but especially loved dogs.