Judith “Judy” Hayward, 75, of Grand Island passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service. More information will appear later.