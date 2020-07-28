FAIRBURY — Judy Diane Weiner, 69, of Fairbury passed away July 23, 2020, in Lincoln.
She was born July 13, 1951, to Lawrence and Barbara (Zabokrtsky) Weiner in Aberdeen, Md.
Judy is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Michelle Novak; grandchildren, Dean Novak, Bill and Molly Wyatt; stepmom, Jesslyn Weiner; stepdad, Delmar Erickson; four sisters and two-brothers-in-law, Laurie and Dave Kelsheimer, Kathy Highfill, Lara Lee and Glenn Sukup and Barb Rilko; a brother and sister-in-law, John “Butch” and Shannon Weiner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home Chapel in Fairbury. Memorials will go to the family’s choice. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements; www.gerdesmeyerfh.com.