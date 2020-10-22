E. June Bentz, 97, former Hastings resident, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village, Grand Island.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings, with Pastor Kelly Karges officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.

June was born June 23, 1923, to Walter and Florence (Dunlap) Anderson in Palmer. She graduated from Fairmont High School and obtained her master’s degree in education from Kearney State College. June was married to Craig Weeks and later married Harold Bentz Jr. Harold preceded her in death. June was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She taught elementary school for many years in Kenesaw and Blue Hill until she retired.