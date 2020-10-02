LINCOLN — June Gustafson, 92, of Lincoln, formerly of Aurora, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Hillcrest Firethorn Health Services in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Evangelical Free Church in Aurora. The Rev. Vance Christie will officiate. Interment will be in the Monroe Evangelical Cemetery at Phillips.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Higby-McQuiston Mortuary. Current CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks are recommended. The service will be livestreamed on https://www.facebook.com/111760243627085/live.
Memorials may be made for June Gustafson in care of Trinity Evangelical Divinity School, 2065 Half Day Road, Deerfield, IL 60015. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.higbymortuary.com.
