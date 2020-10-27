Kande Lindburg, 64

HORDVILLE — Kande Jo Lindburg, 64, of Hordville, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family, after a 4 year and 4 month battle with Glioblastoma.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at High Prairie Community Church in Polk, with Pastor Justin Smith officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct 29, at the Hordville Event Center. Burial will be in the Lindale Cemetery.
Kande was born Sept. 12, 1956, in Central City to Clayton and Edith (Small) Erickson. She grew up in the Hordville area and attended Hordville schools. She also attended Kearney State College. She married Tom Lindburg on Sept. 17, 1977, at the United Methodist Church in Central City. Kande was a homemaker and worked as a bank teller at First State Bank in Hordville.
Kande was a member of the United Methodist Church in Central City, the First Baptist Church in Polk, and the High Prairie Community Church in Polk. She also played the organ and piano for many years at church. She enjoyed bird watching, cooking and watching sunsets. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Tom, of Hordville; one son, Lane and Jaci Lindburg of Omaha; one daughter, Erica and Marcus Kohout of York; four brothers, Clayton and Corrine Erickson of Central City, Kent and Cheryl Erickson of Polk, Craig and Jan Erickson of Lincoln, and Kris and Renee Erickson of Central City; four grandchildren, Palmer Lindburg, Luke Lindburg, Keila Kohout and Kage Kohout.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Clell Erickson; mother-in-law, Lois Lindburg.
Memorials are suggested to the High Prairie Community Church in lieu of flowers, and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.