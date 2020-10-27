Kande Lindburg, 64

HORDVILLE — Kande Jo Lindburg, 64, of Hordville, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family, after a 4 year and 4 month battle with Glioblastoma.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at High Prairie Community Church in Polk, with Pastor Justin Smith officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct 29, at the Hordville Event Center. Burial will be in the Lindale Cemetery.

Kande was born Sept. 12, 1956, in Central City to Clayton and Edith (Small) Erickson. She grew up in the Hordville area and attended Hordville schools. She also attended Kearney State College. She married Tom Lindburg on Sept. 17, 1977, at the United Methodist Church in Central City. Kande was a homemaker and worked as a bank teller at First State Bank in Hordville.

Kande was a member of the United Methodist Church in Central City, the First Baptist Church in Polk, and the High Prairie Community Church in Polk. She also played the organ and piano for many years at church. She enjoyed bird watching, cooking and watching sunsets. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.