Karen Hawley, 79

Karen was united in marriage to Glen Hawley on July 6, 1990, in North Loup. The family made their home on a farm south of North Loup for many years. Glen passed away in 2013.

Through the years, Karen enjoyed her work in education where she touched the lives of many students. She also enjoyed working as the activities director at the Wood River Good Samaritan Center, where she met many dear friends. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth. Her hobbies included: the recipe club in Hildreth as well as the book club and mostly collecting what she liked to call her “stuff” and collecting cookie jars, lots and lots of cookie jars. She especially loved spending time with her family and close Hildreth friends.

Those left to cherish her memory include her siblings, Marlene and Robert Struthers of Denver, and Wayne and Peggy Hinrichs of Hildreth; sons, Michael and Nancy Sich of Omaha, Daniel and Stacie Sich of Arapahoe, and John and Steele Sich of Johnson’s Lake; stepsons, Steve and Corrine Hawley of North Loup, and Tim Hawley of Worms; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dean Sich; husband, Glen Hawley.

