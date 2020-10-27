Karen Hawley, 79

HILDRETH — Karen J. Hawley, 79, of Hildreth, passed away on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at the Bertrand Nursing Home.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth, with the Rev. Caroline Keenan officiating. Private family interment will be held at a later date. Current health recommendations for faith based services will be followed. The family requests those in attendance please wear a face mask. The service will be live streamed to the Trinity Lutheran Church — Hildreth Facebook page.
There will be no visitation as the family has honored Karen’s wish for cremation. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Karen’s honor to Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Karen was born Dec. 28, 1940, in Holdrege to John and Hannah (Borgman) Hinrichs. She grew up in Hildreth and graduated from Hildreth High School with the Class of 1958. She continued her education at Kearney State Teachers College, where she graduated with her teaching degree.
Karen was united in marriage to E. Dean Sich on June 3, 1962, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church south of Hildreth in a double wedding and to this union, three sons were born: Michael, Daniel, and John. The family made their home in Ord, where Karen worked as a teacher. Later they moved to Wood River. Dean passed away in 1987.
Karen was united in marriage to Glen Hawley on July 6, 1990, in North Loup. The family made their home on a farm south of North Loup for many years. Glen passed away in 2013.
Through the years, Karen enjoyed her work in education where she touched the lives of many students. She also enjoyed working as the activities director at the Wood River Good Samaritan Center, where she met many dear friends. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth. Her hobbies included: the recipe club in Hildreth as well as the book club and mostly collecting what she liked to call her “stuff” and collecting cookie jars, lots and lots of cookie jars. She especially loved spending time with her family and close Hildreth friends.
Those left to cherish her memory include her siblings, Marlene and Robert Struthers of Denver, and Wayne and Peggy Hinrichs of Hildreth; sons, Michael and Nancy Sich of Omaha, Daniel and Stacie Sich of Arapahoe, and John and Steele Sich of Johnson’s Lake; stepsons, Steve and Corrine Hawley of North Loup, and Tim Hawley of Worms; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dean Sich; husband, Glen Hawley.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.