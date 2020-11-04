Karl Christiansen, 61

DANNEBROG — Karl Erick Christiansen, 61, of Dannebrog died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, following his longtime struggle with heart issues.

There will be no services or gatherings at this time.

Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

Karl was born March 24, 1959, in Boise, Idaho, to Dale and June (Steele) Christiansen.

Karl attended high schools in Portland, Ore., and graduated from high school in Meridian, Idaho.

Upon graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS Saratoga. While in the Navy, he studied for a career in locksmithing. He was employed as a locksmith in Boise, Idaho, and then later in Seattle, Wash. There he made many friends and was a friend to many near the Pike Street Market. He never married.

His favorite times growing up were going salmon fishing, mountain climbing, and snow skiing in Oregon and Idaho. When he was 11 years old, he climbed Mount Whitney with his father, brother and sister, using the Climber’s Route.

He is survived by father, Dale Christiansen, and wife, Laurel, of Dannebrog; his brother, Hans (Sandra) Christiansen of Dannebrog; and his sister, Snow (Dave) Willis of Buda, Texas.