Kathryn Klausen, 92

BOELUS — With deep sorrow, the family of Kathryn Klausen mourns her passing at home in Boelus at the age of 92.
A family memorial will be held at a later date. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Kathryn attended Boelus High School and graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing in Grand Island. She was united in marriage to Howard Klausen on Jan. 23, 1949. They raised their five children on a farm near Boelus and later moved to Doniphan. They spent 25 years of retirement in Florida before moving back to Boelus.
Kathryn cared for many people over the years. She was an RN at the Soldiers and Sailors Home in Grand Island, but her greatest passion was the time she spent advocating for children as a Guardian Ad Litem while in Florida.
She will be lovingly remembered by her surviving children, Jim (Cora) Klausen, Denis (Doris) Kluasen, Susan (Alan) Cornell, Pat (Michele) Klausen; daughter-in-law, Kathy Klausen; 10 grandchildren, Jimmy, Kathryn, Amy, Doug, Tracy, Ryan, Heather, Jonathan, Ethan and Molly; nine great-grandchildren, Kylee, Karalynn, Kadin, Marcus, Shawnee, Brandon, Lucy, Auden and Reese; and three great-great-grandchildren, Scout, Clayton and Tyler.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Joyce Eilenstine; brother, Gerald; infant sister, Leila; husband, Howard; and son, Paul.
Memorials are suggested to Centura Backpack Program, c/o Mrs. Loeffelholz FBLA, Centura Public School, P.O Box 430, Cairo, NE 68824.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
