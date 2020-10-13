‘Kathy’ Dorenbach, 75

Kathleen “Kathy” Marie Dorenbach, 75, of Grand Island passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

A memorial service and celebration of Kathy’s life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home. CDC guidelines with social distancing will be followed; face masks are required.

Kathy was born to John and Erline (Low) Metzger on May 17, 1945, in Fremont. However, she grew up and attended school in Hastings. She continued her education at Bryan School of Nursing, becoming a registered nurse, and was a nurse at Bryan Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, retiring after 26 years. On Aug. 1, 2014, Kathy married Donald L. Dorenbach.

Kathy had a lovely understated elegance and a love of gardening and flowers. She also enjoyed kayaking, fishing and driving her little “hotrod.” Kathy had traveled extensively, to many cities stateside and also places such as Costa Rica, the Bahamas and Brazil.