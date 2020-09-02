 Skip to main content
CLARKS — Katlyn Marie “Miss K” Kelley, 21, of Clarks, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at home.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Bureau Cemetery near Pierce Chapel in rural Clarks, with Pastor Mark Hartley officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City.

Katlyn Marie is the daughter of Joe and Vickie (Rieken) Ramold of Clarks.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

