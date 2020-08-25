Kay Brandt, 59

PHILLIPS — Kay Lee Brandt, 59, of rural Phillips, was called home Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. The service will be livestreamed at All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial of ashes will be in the Phillips Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. CDC guidelines will be followed with face coverings required during both visitation and the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be determined at a later date.
Kay was born in Shirley, Mass., the daughter of L.D. and Jaceel (Smith) Dubbs. She was baptized in the Methodist faith and was a member of Messiah ELCA Lutheran Church of Grand Island. She attended elementary school in St. Libory and Wood River. She graduated from Wood River High School with the Class of 1978.
On April 24, 1981, she married the love of her life, Adolph Brandt. They raised two sons, Jeremy and Justin. They made their homes in Wood River, Aurora, Grand Island and rural Phillips.
Kay was always a hard worker; from working on the farm when young, to waitressing at Skelly’s in Wood River and Tommy’s in Grand Island. She tended bar at D&E’s Tavern in Wood River, and worked in housekeeping for Aurora Memorial Hospital. She also was kitchen manager for the Eagles Club in Grand Island, Winchester in Phillips and the Platt-Duetsche in Grand Island. She was a cashier at Skagway and managed the Travelodge in Grand Island. She worked in customer service for Pleasant Hill Grain in Hampton and for Thompson’s Food Service and US Foods in Grand Island.
She was a loving, caring person. She especially loved her grandchildren, Cody and Maggie. She enjoyed attending their activities and also making Christmas goodies and baking cookies with them. She also played many games of pitch and UNO.
Kay was active in the Elks Lodge in Grand Island, helping and cooking many meals for them. She also enjoyed the Elks Camping Club. She spent many nights in the stands at the car races watching family and friends race. She also enjoyed collecting bears and had quite the collection. Cooking and baking came natural to Kay. She hosted a lot of the family holiday gatherings, where, of course, everyone loved her bread. She loved to crochet and made many, many baby and adult afghans. She also made several lap blankets for cancer patients.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Adolph; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeremy and Dawn (Wicht) Brandt and their children, Cody and Maggie of Aurora; a son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Tonya (Valasek) Brandt of Phillips; her parents, L.D. and Jaceel (Smith) Dubbs; two sisters and a brother-in-law, LouAnn White and Joy and Ray Nemec, all of Grand Island; three brothers- and sisters-in-law, Nick and Cindy Brandt of Shelton, Bill and Barb Brandt of Grand Island and Henry and Sherri Brandt of Shelton; a sister- and brother-in-law, Jewelie and Brian Cook, of Grand Island; eight nephews; six nieces; eight great-nephews; four great-nieces; many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins; close friends, Cathy Johnson, Linda Cram and Mary Strawder; special neighbors, Norm and Betty Schuster and Rod and Sherri Watson and foster granddaughter, Lilly Mullen.
She was preceded in death by her in-laws, Darrold and Olga Brandt; her maternal grandparents, Frank and Fern Smith; paternal grandparents, Walter and Lucy Dubbs; an aunt and uncle, Jeannie and Don Wasco; and her beloved dog, Remington.
Online condolences may be sent to www.giallfaiths.com.