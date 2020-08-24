PHILLIPS — Kay Lee Brandt, 59, of rural Phillips was called home on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island. Dan Naranjo will officiate. The service will be livestreamed at the All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial of ashes will be in the Phillips Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. CDC guidelines will be followed with face coverings required during both visitation and the service.
More details will appear later.
