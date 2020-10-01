Keith Gydesen, 79

ST. PAUL — Keith L. Gydesen, 79, of St. Paul, died unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at his home.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at the United Methodist Church in St. Paul. Pastor Bonnie Brock will be officiating. Masks will be required for the service at the church. A private inurnment will be in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Scotia.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Keith was born Dec. 15, 1940, at the family farm in Greeley County to John and Luella (Sautter) Gydesen. He was raised near Scotia and graduated from Scotia High School in 1959. After graduation he worked for a while in Denver, returning to the family farm in 1962.
He was united in marriage to Ellen Sebesta on June 15, 1963, in Ord. To this union, three children were born: Judy, Brian, and Dennis. They farmed northeast of Scotia and he worked for sale barns in Ord, Spalding and Ericson for many years. In 2006, they retired and moved to St. Paul.
He was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church, the Scotia United Methodist Church and the St. Paul United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed sports, he played baseball and bowled on teams in Ord and St. Paul. He also enjoyed dancing, country music, attending grandchildren’s activities, traveling with his wife, and being with their family. He enjoyed coffee with his buddies in Scotia and St. Paul.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Joe Pearson, of Elba; sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Michelle Gydesen of Scotia and Dennis and Jennifer Gydesen of North Loup; grandchildren, Josh Pearson (Amy); Jordon Pearson (Morgan), Michael Gydesen (Ashton), Dalton Gydesen (Jocilynn), Natalie Gydesen (Carter), Colton Gydesen, Meghan Gydesen; great-grandchildren, Jolynn Pearson and Anden Pearson; sisters-in-law, Karen Gydesen of Scotia, June Gydesen of California, Betty Gydesen of Utah; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ellen; grandson, Arron Gydesen; brothers, Darrell Gydesen, Larry Gydesen and Harlan Gydesen.
