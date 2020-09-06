Ken Clement, 87

ORD — Kenneth Wayne Clement, 87, of Ord, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
A Memorial service and inurnment will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at the Ord City Cemetery. The Rev. Scott Smith will officiate. Military honors will be presented by Ord VFW Post 7029 and American Legion Post 38.
Memorials are suggested to the Valley County Health System Foundation. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Ken was born March 3, 1932, at the family farm in Mira Valley, south of Ord, the son of George B. and Bertha M. (Foth) Clement.
He attended District 10 rural school and Ord Public Schools, where he was the valedictorian of his class. It is there that he met his future bride, Charlene Blessing. They both continued their education at the University of Nebraska, where Ken received his bachelor’s degree.
After graduation he joined the United States Army and was stationed in Germany from 1954 to 1956, where their daughter, Cindy, was born. After completing his service, the family resided in Ord, where their son, Tom, was born.
From 1956 to 1995, Ken worked for the Loup Valley Rural Public Power District, where he retired as general manager. He was generous in volunteering his time as he took care of the Ord Elks secretarial duties for more than 30 years and served as an elder and treasurer of the Presbyterian Church. He also found time to assist local accountants during tax season and also served as the bowling secretary.
Ken was a proud father and loved attending his kids sporting and school events. He had a passion for Husker football and volleyball. He loved playing golf at the Ord Golf Club, collecting coins and stamps, and had a genuine interest in genealogy of the Clement family.
He and Charlene always looked forward to their trips to Michigan and Colorado, and always made a couple of stops along the way to put a few coins in the slot machine. His move to Grandview Assisted Living was a challenge for such an independent man but his kind heart and love of people made it easy for him to welcome a new group of friends.
Ken is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Robin LaCroix of Manistique, Mich., and a son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Sandy Clement of Aurora, Colo. Also left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Kent LaCroix, Chris LaCroix, Breanne Hoffschneider and Aaron Shupe; eight great-grandchildren, Livia and Cecilia LaCroix, Haegun, Westen and Gracelyn Hoffschneider and Braxton, Drake and Aiden Shupe; a brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Phyllis, and a sister, Kathleen.
He was preceded by his parents; his wife, Charlene; and a brother, Russell.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.