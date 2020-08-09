Kenneth W. Alexander, 90, of Grand Island passed from this life on May 28, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center.
Ken’s celebration of life service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Third City Christian Church. CDC-recommended guidelines will be followed. Pastor Scott Jones will officiate. Inurnment is in the Grand Island City Cemetery. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Ken’s obituary.
Ken was born Oct. 2, 1929, in Memphis, Mo., the son of Bressler and Dono (McDole) Alexander. Ken grew up in Memphis, Mo., graduating from Memphis High School in 1947. He continued his education at Midwestern School of Evangelism.
He married Norene Meline in 1950 at Edina, Mo. Ken was ordained to the ministry in 1957 and held ministries in Inavale and Trumbull. During this time, he also worked in direct sales for several companies. He married Karen Koehler in 1963 in Norfolk. They lived in Hastings, Doniphan and Grand Island. Ken worked at Johnson Cashway in Grand Island, retiring in 1994 after 18 years of employment there. He married Donna Olson in 1998 in Grand Island.
Survivors of the immediate family include his wife, Donna Alexander, of Grand Island; sons and their spouses, Mark Alexander of Salem, Ore., and Shawn and Banu Alexander of Fairfax Station, Va.; daughter and her spouse, Tami and Tom Pleiss, of Alvo; stepsons and their spouses, Kurt Olson of Erickson and Erik and Steph Olson of Atkinson; and stepdaughters and their spouses, Disa and Tony Nelson of Bozeman, Mont., and Tina and Mark Johring of Rapid City, S.D. Others left to cherish his memory include his eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and six stepgrandchildren.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Norene Alexander, in 1960; his second wife, Karen Alexander, in 1987; his son, Nathan, in 2013; two sisters, Roma Gardner and Arleen Johnson; and a brother, Cliff Alexander.