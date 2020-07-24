CAIRO — Kenneth C. “K.C.” Munsinger, 96, of Cairo died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion, with the Rev. Janet Burgel officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 162 and VFW Post 736 of Albion, Navy Funeral Honor Guard, and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Social distancing and current COVID-19 DHM’s effective will be followed at both the visitation and funeral.
