CAIRO — Kenneth C. “K.C.” Munsinger, 96, of Cairo died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Ravenna.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion, with the Rev. Janet Burgel officiating. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, with military rites conducted by American Legion Post 162 and VFW Post 736 of Albion, Navy Funeral Honor Guard, and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation was Friday at the funeral home. Social distancing and current COVID-19 DHM guidelines will be followed at the funeral. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.
Kenneth “K.C.” Carl Munsinger, the son of Rollo David and Cora (Holton) Munsinger, was born April 20, 1924, at Albion. K.C. attended school at Albion Public Schools. On Nov. 22, 1942, K.C. enlisted in the U.S. Navy. While in the Navy, he was stationed as a signalman on the U.S.S. Tallulah. He was honorably discharged on Oct. 5, 1944.
K.C. was united in marriage to Zeta Scarlett on June 23, 1946, at Albion. The couple made their home in Albion before moving out to the Sandhills of Nebraska. Later they returned to the St. Edward area. K.C. worked at a feed mill in Albion and later as a diesel mechanic.
Following his retirement, he took up clockmaking. K.C. moved to Cairo in 1996. K.C. loved dancing and it was at a dance that he met his future wife, Sally Ford. On Dec. 10, 1996, he married Sally in Branson, Mo. Both of his wives he loved very dearly.
K.C. was an amazing father and grandfather. He loved being with his family, playing cards, watching westerns, traveling and going to Branson. He also enjoyed blue spruce trees as well as watching the birds that frequented his many bird feeders.
K.C. is survived by his wife, Sally Munsinger of Cairo; two children and their spouses, David and Shirley Munsinger of Lincoln and Donna and Marvin Ruskamp of Bertrand; Sally’s children, Sharon VanDyke and family, James Ford and family, and Janice Neville and family; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Zeta; two children, Kenneth Lee Munsinger and Melvin Gene Munsinger; one great-grandchild, Kaia; and many siblings.