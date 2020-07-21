NORTH LOUP — Kenneth C. “Kenny” Martin, 68, of North Loup passed away unexpectedly at his home in North Loup on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Mr. Martin’s wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at the North Loup Community Building. Military honors will be provided by the Ralph R. Rich American Legion Post #285.
Kenneth Charles Martin was born June 3, 1952, at Lincoln, to Charles B. and MaryLou (Toombs) Martin. He was raised in Lincoln and spent his summers helping his grandpa at Louisville State Park. Kenny graduated from Lincoln High in 1970.
In 1970, Kenny was drafted into the U.S. Army and served for four years. At the age of 13, Kenny began working for State Game and Parks Commission. Following his discharge from the military he returned to Game and Parks where he spent the rest of his career. In 2019, he retired as park superintendent at Sherman Reservoir.
On June 9, 1976, Kenny was united in marriage to Debra Lynn Klein. The couple resided at Sherman Reservoir where they raised their family of four. They recently made their home in North Loup.
Kenny was proud to be a “born again Christian”. He was a member of Duck’s Unlimited, NOHVA and VFW.
Kenny’s favorite pastime was spending time with his family, working on projects with his kids, and off-roading. His favorite place to off-road was in the Black Hills with his family. Kenny looked forward to Junk Jaunting with his sisters, cousins and aunts. He also enjoyed hot-rods and attending car shows.
Survivors include his wife, Debra of North Loup; three sons and daughters-in-law, Kenny Jr. and Lea, Joshua and Kristy, and Jeremiah and Quyen; a daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Tony Wichman; five grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Corinne Martin; and three sisters and four brothers-in-law, Pam and Mark Jordan, Tammy and Kevin Meinke, Kathy and Steve Shaw; and Jeff Gibson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Vickie Gibson.