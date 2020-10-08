LaRhue Beck, 90

CLARKS — LaRhue D. Beck, 90, formerly of Clarks, died after a battle with cancer Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Litzenberg Memorial Long Term Care in Central City.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Bureau Cemetery near Pierce Chapel by Clarks, with Mark Hartley officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Burial will be in Bureau Cemetery near Pierce Chapel.

LaRhue was born near Clarks on Aug. 6, 1930, to Linord and Doris Johnson. She attended rural school at District 55 northwest of Clarks and graduated from Clarks High School in 1948. She attended Kearney College in the fall of 1948 and received her diploma to teach in the rural schools. She taught one year east of Clarks at District 7 and three years at District 55 northwest of Clarks.

LaRhue married Bill Beck on March 22, 1951, at her parents’ home north of Clarks. After Bill was drafted into the Marine Corps, she stayed home and taught school. LaRhue and Bill had two children: LeAnne Kay and Steven Roy. In November 1984, LaRhue began working as a nurse’s aide at Long Term Care in Central City and she retired at the age of 86 in 2016.